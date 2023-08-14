Economic dynamics to ensure high growth rates of non-oil, gas revenues

MOSCOW, August 14. /TASS/. Strong economic dynamics will ensure high growth rates of non-oil and gas revenues maintained in the future, Russian Presidential Aide Maxim Oreshkin said in an op-ed article for TASS.

"Non-oil and gas revenues grew by 43.6% in the second quarter, while in July the increase amounted to 35.5%. Strong economic dynamics will ensure high growth rates of non-oil and gas revenues maintained in the future as well," he said.

Earlier, Deputy Minister of Economic Development Polina Kryuchkova said when commenting on Rosstat’s GDP data for Q2 2023 that Russia’s economy managed not only to offset the decline in Q2 2022, but also to demonstrate an increase compared with the level two years ago.

According to preliminary figures provided by the country’s national statistics service, Russia’s GDP growth amounted to 4.9% in Q2 2023 year-on-year. Earlier, Rosstat upgraded its estimate on GDP contraction for Q1 2023 to 1.8%.

According to the Finance Ministry’s preliminary data provided in early August, Russia’s non-oil and gas revenues totaled 10.33 trillion rubles, up by 19.8%.