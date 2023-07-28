Russia, African nations considering barter trade in energy sector — minister

ST. PETERSBURG, July 28. /TASS/. Russia and African countries are considering the possibility of concluding barter transactions in the energy sector, Russian Energy Minister Nikolay Shulginov told TASS on the sidelines of the Russia-Africa summit.

"We are searching for ways, financing mechanisms, we are also considering barter trade," he said.

Shulginov said in an interview with TASS earlier that Russian companies are actively involved in searching for promising projects in Africa, adding that Moscow is discussing more than 30 new joint projects in the area of oil and gas, as well as power, in 16 African countries.

