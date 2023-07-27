Russia discussing payments in rubles for energy supplies with Africa — minister

ST. PETERSBURG, July 27. /TASS/. Russia is negotiating payments for energy supplies in rubles with African countries, Energy Minister Nikolay Shulginov said in an interview with TASS on the eve of the Russia-Africa summit, adding that the shift to trade in national currencies is possible.

"This is subject to agreements with each country separately. Overall, we try to create payment systems allowing withdrawal from toxic currencies with all countries," he said.

Asked whether the shift to trade in rubles with Africa is possible in the future, the minister said: Yes. Trade in national currencies is our common policy."

The second Russia-Africa summit is taking place in the Russian city of St. Petersburg on July 27-28, with an economic and humanitarian forum being held concurrently. This time, same as in 2019 when the first such summit was held in Sochi, the motto is 'For Peace, Security, and Development'.