MOSCOW, July 25. /TASS/. The Russian government is currently discussing provision of resources for 2024 tasks, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said in an interview with the aif.ru news outlet.

"We are discussing right now the resource support for tasks in 2024. The government is working on that. We are discussing measures to fill the budget with sources," Siluanov said.

The Finance Ministry expects a noticeable increase in non-oil and gas revenues, the minister said earlier.