Brent oil price on ICE exceeds $83 per barrel for the first time since April 25

MOSCOW, July 24. /TASS/. The price of a futures contract for Brent crude oil for September delivery on the London ICE exchange exceeded $83 per barrel for the first time since April 25, 2023, according to trading data.

As of 07:38 p.m. Moscow time, the price of Brent rose by 3.012% to $83.04 per barrel.

By 08:19 p.m. Moscow time, Brent price slightly slowed down growth and was at $82.98 (+3.04%). Meanwhile, the cost of a futures for WTI crude oil for September delivery rose by 2.78% to $79.10 per barrel.