Russian stocks close mixed on Monday

MOSCOW, July 17. /TASS/. Russia’s stock market closed mixed on Monday as the MOEX Index rose by 0.51% to 2,917.61 points, while the dollar-denominated RTS Index lost 0.48% to 1,009.79 points. The dollar exchange rate gained 0.99% by the end of the day to 91.05 rubles, the euro increased by 1.17% to 102.37 rubles, while the yuan edged up by 0.05% to 12.67 rubles.

BCS Investment World projects the MOEX Index at 2,900-2,875 points for July 18, while the dollar exchange rate - at 89-90 rubles.

Freedom Finance Global expects the MOEX Index to hover in the range of 2,850-2,950 points on Tuesday. The dollar/ruble pair is projected to move within the range of 89-91 rubles, the euro/ruble pair - in the 100-102 rubles range, while the yuan-ruble pair - in the 12.3-12.7 rubles range, the company suggests.