Turkish authorities hope for grain deal extension – vice president

ISTANBUL, July 16. /TASS/. Turkey’s authorities hope that the Black Sea Grain Initiative, which expires on July 17, will ultimately be extended, Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz said on Sunday.

"We continue efforts to extend the agreement. [Russian President Vladimir] Putin’s planned visit to Turkey can be considered in this favor. I hope there will be positive results," he said in an interview with the A-Haber television channel.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said earlier that Putin may visit Ankara in August.