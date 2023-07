MOSCOW, July 14. /TASS/. Housing commissioning in Russia lost 0.9% year on year to 52.1 mln sq m as of the end of the first half of 2023, the national statistical service Rosstat said on Friday.

In June 2023, 8.9 mln sq m were commissioned in Russia, up 9.1% in annual terms.

Households commissioned 30.4 mln sq m of private houses over the first six months of this year, down 7.5% on an annualized basis.