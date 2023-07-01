Islamic banking law to promote investment inflow — Russian lawmaker

MOSCOW, July 2. /TASS/. Implementation of the Islamic banking law that can be adopted in July will make it possible to raise $11-14 bln in joint projects with Islamic countries, the head of the financial market committee of the State Duma, the lower house of the Russian legislative assembly, told TASS.

"The potential of raising funds to implement projects [after the approval of the Islamic banking law is $11-14 bln. Many experts give such estimate. We expect at the same time an inflow of investments to different projects from Turkey, from Iran, from Asian countries following the Islamic region; that is, the serious potential is in place," Anatoly Aksakov said.

The Islamic banking law may go live as early as in August because lawmakers have no fundamental disagreements on its content, the lawmaker said. "We expect the approval [of the law] in July, after the second and third readings. It is being finalized now and I can say actually with moderate optimism, giving about 90%, that we will adopt [the law] in July and accordingly it will be in effect since August," Aksakov added.

The State Duma passed the bill on the experiment of introducing Islamic banking in Dagestan, Chechnya, Bashkortostan and Tatarstan in the first reading in December 2022. It anticipates introduction of the experimental regime for partner financing.