Russia’s Mir card payment system now used on Venezuelan resort island — official

CARACAS, June 27. /TASS/. Bank cards linked to Russia’s Mir payment system are now accepted at 30,000-40,000 terminals located at stores and other service providers on the Venezuelan resort island of Margarita, Venezuelan Deputy Economy and Finance Minister Christiam Hernandez told TASS.

"Efforts to expand the number of terminals accepting Mir cards continue, first of all at the country’s resorts, to provide for extra convenient conditions for Russian tourists," the official said.

The Mir card is now being tested in the Venezuelan capital, but "do not [yet] enable [consumers] to pay by using the card at points of sale," Hernandez added.

Central Bank of Venezuela Governor Calixto Ortega Sanchez announced the launch of the Mir system in the country on June 15 at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).