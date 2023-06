BERLIN, June 22. /TASS/. German exports to Russia fell by 36.7% year on year in May 2023, the federal statistical agency said in its report released on Thursday.

In monetary terms, export activity dropped to about 400 mln euro. Since February 2022, Russia has moved from fifth to sixteenth place on the list of top non-EU exporters of goods and services to Germany.

German exports to Russia totaled 700 mln euro in May.