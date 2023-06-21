PM Mishustin praises Russia, Qatar for their contributions to gas market stability

MOSCOW, June 21. /TASS/. Cooperation between Moscow and Doha contributes to keeping the global gas market in balance, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said during talks with Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Qatar Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani.

"Russia and Qatar have established a long-term strategic partnership in the energy sector. Qatar Investment Authority is the largest stakeholder of Rosneft. We work together within the Gas Exporting Countries Forum, headquartered in Qatar's capital, Doha," he stated.

"Coordinating actions in the global gas market ensures a balance of supply and demand at a level that suits both producers and consumers of blue fuel," Mishustin added.

Russia’s PM also added that he sees great prospects in the development of trade between Russia and Qatar. "In January-April, the mutual trade turnover amounted to more than 1.5 billion rubles, or almost 70 million Qatari rials. But I am certain that these figures do not reflect our countries' enormous economic potential," he said.

According to Mishustin, the Russian government intends to diversify trade between Moscow and Doha and "to switch to the use of national currencies, stimulate the launch of new joint projects more actively." "We see the main task of governments in ensuring comfortable working conditions for Russian and Qatari companies in the markets of the two countries, in accordance with the decisions of the heads of state," Mishustin noted.

He stressed that Moscow and Doha are working on joint projects totaling more than 160 bln rubles ($1.9 bln) and noted that the two countries are expanding "interaction in the investment sphere." "The Qatar Investment Authority is actively investing in leading Russian companies. Partnership with the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) is developing successfully. A number of other joint projects worth more than 160 bln rubles or 7.2 bln Qatari rials are under development," Mishustin said.