Kaspersky Lab continues operations in US, Europe — CEO

ST. PETERSBURG, June 15. /TASS/. Kaspersky Lab is still operating in the United States and Europe, CEO of the Russian information security company Evgeny Kaspersky told reporters on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"We are not withdrawing either from the US or from Europe. We still have offices, a partner network, and customs there until now," Kaspersky said.

Clients from these regions constitute a large share among corporate customers, the chief executive said. This is related to high quality of corporate products, he noted.