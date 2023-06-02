SPIEF business program includes over 140 events — Roscongress

MOSCOW, June 2. /TASS/. The expanded business program of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) offers participation in more than 140 events, press service of the Roscongress Foundation, the event organizer, announced on Friday.

"The official website of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum has published an expanded version of its business programme. The Forum’s main theme is ‘Sovereign development as the basis of a just world: joining forces for future generations," the Roscongress says.

The program currently consists of more than 140 events with more than 1,000 moderators and speakers, according to the statement.

The organizers believe that the forum is important in the current conditions, when, in the course of the transformation of international relations, the crisis of trust between nations has intensified and it has become especially necessary to maintain an equal and constructive dialogue between business circles from different parts of the world.

"The business program is divided into five thematic blocks dedicated to the global processes taking place in the world and leading to the establishment of a fundamentally new multipolar economic model with opportunities for fair and constructive dialogue between all those striving towards more sustainable development," the statement says.

The sessions taking place as part of the ‘World Economy at a Global Turning Point’ track will consider economic changes to energy, finance, logistics, transport, culture, and technology.

The ‘Russian Economy: From Adaptation to Growth’ block of the business program will focus on what drives economic growth.

During the third block, entitled ‘Building Technological Sovereignty’ block participants will consider strategic issues arising from the development of digital technologies throughout the economy, from public administration and data security to the digitalization of manufacturing and agriculture.

The fourth block is entitled "Protecting the Population and Quality of Life as the Main Priority’ and will look at how the arts affect the individual and how investment in demographics, education, culture, and sports can help achieve economic development goals.

"At the behest of the President of the Russian Federation, special attention will be paid this year to changes in the labor market, with a special track included in the program: ‘The Labor Market: A Response to The New Challenges’," the press release says.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), which is Russia’s showcase annual economic and business event, will be held this year on June 14-17. Russian President Vladimir Putin traditionally attends the SPIEF plenary session.