Minsk will continue foreign economic activities despite actions of Warsaw

MINSK, May 29. /TASS/. Belarus will continue to develop foreign economic activities despite the ban imposed by Poland on the movement of Belarusian and Russian trucks with goods across the Belarusian-Polish border. The State Customs Committee of the Republic of Belarus announced on Monday.

"Belarusian customs will continue to take all measures for the development of foreign economic activity, the maximum possible clearance of transport, the effective implementation of customs control," the statement says.

From June 1, the Ministry of Interior and Administration of Poland will close the movement of trucks with goods registered in Russia and Belarus across the Polish-Belarusian border. It also introduces a ban on the movement of trailers and semi-trailers across the border.

"Poland's innovation prohibits economic entities of the European Union from re-coupling Belarusian and Russian trailers. The reloading of goods will remain relevant for the time being, but this is more costly in terms of time and financial criteria and will further aggravate the state of affairs of European business," the customs committee explained. The department believes that "this, in turn, will further aggravate the state of affairs of European business."

The customs reminded that tractors registered in Belarus and Russia have been banned from entering the EU countries since April 2022. "Belarus has taken a retaliatory measure to ban the entry of tractors registered in the European Union into the territory of the country, but this measures allowed to maintain the development of foreign economic activity through the implementation of re-coupling and reloading," the customs authority noted.

There are six automobile checkpoints on the Polish-Belarusian border, four of which are not functioning at the initiative of Warsaw. Passenger vehicles can move without restrictions at the Terespol (Brest) checkpoint. Through the Kozlovichi checkpoint Poland only allows trucks registered in the EU countries and the European Free Trade Association.