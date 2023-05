SHANGHAI, May 23. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin invited partners from China to come to the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), he said on Tuesday at the Russian-Chinese Business Forum in Shanghai.

I'd like to invite you to attend one of the world's largest and most important business gatherings, the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum," he said.

SPIEF-2023 will be held on June 14-17.