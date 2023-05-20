Global de-dollarization begins in practice, conceptual speeches — Lavrov

MOSCOW, May 20. /TASS/. Practical de-dollarization has kicked off around the world, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at the 31st Assembly of the Council on Foreign and Defense Policy on Saturday.

"De-dollarization has begun, both in practice and in conceptual speeches," he said.

Earlier, Vaola Sambo (Ph.D.) of the University of South Africa, an expert in economics and management, told TASS that the work to create a reserve currency for trade purposes is considered by the BRICS countries as de-dollarization, as it can bring about lower dependence on US currency.