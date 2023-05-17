Russia, Iran agree on scientific and technological cooperation in fuel and energy sector

TEHRAN, May 17. /TASS/. Russia and Iran have signed a number of cooperation agreements, including on scientific and technological cooperation in the oil and gas industry, TASS reported from the signing ceremony.

Russia’s First Deputy Energy Minister Pavel Sorokin signed the agreements on the Russian side, and Deputy Minister of Petroleum of Iran Ahmad Asadzadeh - on the Iranian side.

In addition, the Federal Customs Service of Russia and the Customs Administration of Iran signed an agreement on mutual recognition of the institutions of an authorized economic operator.