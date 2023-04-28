Russian Finance Ministry to keep budget deficit at 2% of GDP

ST. PETERSBURG, April 28. /TASS/. The Russian Finance Ministry is keeping the outlook of the federal budget deficit as 2% of GDP as of the year-end, minister Anton Siluanov told reporters.

"You ask whether the 2% deficit is or is not. We actually consider that we will not change targets of such values so far. If saying it will be exactly two [percent of GDP], it means giving improper estimates to either side. Let’s look at developments with oil and gas revenues," Siluanov said.

Tougher monetary policy will be required in case the budget deficit expands further over the midterm, Central Bank chief Elvira Nabiullina said earlier today.