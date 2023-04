MOSCOW, April 28. /TASS/. Threats to financial stability in the global economy are still in place, Governor of the Bank of Russia Elvira Nabiullina said at the press conference on Friday.

"Threats to financial stability remain in the world’s economy, which will apply pressure to global growth. On the other side, opening of the China’s economy backs such growth," she said.

"The global economy is likely to become less and less integrated," Nabiullina added.