Russia remains open for foreign investors — PM

MOSCOW, April 14. /TASS/. Russia is ready to continue interacting with foreign investors and global trade participants, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Friday.

"Despite the attempts to restrain development of Russia, we remain open, particularly for investors and participants in global trade," the Prime Minister said.

Current financing priorities will be preserved at the same time, Mishustin noted. "These are national security matters, social support for vulnerable categories of our citizens, technology development, expansion of our infrastructure, and integration of new regions," he added.