Gazprom to close Power of Siberia for scheduled maintenance — company

MOSCOW, March 28. /TASS/. Gazprom will halt gas supplies to China over the Power of Siberia gas pipeline from March 28 to April 4 because of annual scheduled activities, the company said.

"Scheduled preventive maintenance will take place at the Power of Siberia gas pipeline from March 28 to April 4. Gas transportation will be halted temporarily during this period," the company said.

In line with the gas sale and purchase agreement between Gazprom and CNPC for the Eastern Route, preventive maintenance of equipment and systems of the Power of Siberia takes place twice per year, in spring and in fall, Gazprom noted.