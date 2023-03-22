Annual inflation in Russia down to 5.9% — Economy Ministry

MOSCOW, March 22. /TASS/. Annual inflation in Russia slowed down from 7.65% a week earlier to 5.99% over the week from March 14 to 20, the Ministry of Economic Development said in the price situation review.

"Inflation stood at 0.1% over the week from March 14 to 20, 2023. Price growth rates declined in annual terms to 5.99%," the Ministry said.

"Prices moved up in the food segment due to the price appreciation for foods, except vegetables and fruits. The price drop for fruits and vegetables accelerated at the same time. In the nonfood sector, prices had an uptick over the reporting week amid resumed price growth for electric and household appliances. The price growth rate stood at 0.35% in the services sector against the rise in prices for domestic airfare," the Ministry informed.