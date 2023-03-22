Russia second by average daily oil production in January 2023 — statistics

MOSCOW, March 22. /TASS/. Russia was second in crude oil production after the United States in January 2023, the state statistics service Rosstat reported on Wednesday. Saudi Arabia was third.

Russia’s crude oil production was 10.835 mln barrels daily in January 2023, while the US lifted 12.216 mln barrels per day and Saudi Arabia produced 10.453 barrels per day.

The country produced in total 46 mln metric tons of oil during January of this year, down 1% in annual terms. Crude oil production in January 2023 lost 0.4% in monthly terms.