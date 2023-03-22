Russian stock indices decline as main session on Moscow Exchange opens

MOSCOW, March 22. /TASS/. The Russian stock indices declined at the beginning of the main session on the Moscow Exchange on Wednesday.

As of 10:20 a.m. Moscow time, the MOEX index lost 0.48% and reached 2,386.64 points, the RTS index dropped by 0.68% and amounted to 977.19 points.

At the opening of the trading session, the MOEX index amounted to 2,387.81 points (-0.43%), and the dollar-denominated RTS index fell by 0.46%, to 979.41 points.

As of 10:20 a.m. Moscow time, the dollar-to-ruble rate went up by 0.38% to 76.95 rubles, the euro rate rose by 0.3% to 82.85 rubles. The yuan-to-ruble rate lost 0.05% and reached 11.155 rubles.