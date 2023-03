MOSCOW, March 17. /TASS/. The Russian stock market ended the week with a positive tone, despite weak oil prices and the "Friday factor."

The MOEX Russia Index gained 2.86% to 2,322.78 points. The RTS Index had an uptick by 2.34% to 948.97 points.

The dollar moved up by 0.66% to 77.06 rubles. The euro added 0.82% to 82 rubles. The yuan edged up by 0.1% to 11.19 rubles.