MOSCOW, March 16. /TASS/. The transaction on acquisition of RN-Bank, the Russian bank of the Renault-Nissan alliance, has not been closed yet, Avtovaz CEO Maxim Sokolov told reporters on Thursday.

"In process," the top manager said, answering the question whether the transaction is closed.

Earlier, according to the executive order of the Russian President, Avtovaz got a permit to buy 100% shares in RN-Bank.