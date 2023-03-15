Companies face tougher transit rules — Russian Ambassador

ANKARA, March 15. /TASS/. Russian and Turkish companies have faced tougher rules of cargo transit to Russia, Russian Ambassador to Turkey Aleksey Erkhov told reporters.
"I can confirm that trade and economic authorities of Russia and Turkey are working on that. I can confirm that from some time, Russian exporters and Turkish trading companies dealing with international transportation felt certain toughening of rules of goods movement. We are right now dealing with this issue," the Ambassador said.