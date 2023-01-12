Russian consumers provided with gas in full scope — Gazprom

GATCHINA, January 12. /TASS/. Gazprom is ready to peak gas withdrawals during the cold period and consumers in Russia will be provided with gas in full scope, chief executive of Gazprom Mezhregiongaz Sergey Gustov said.

"We have indeed have peak gas consumption figures in recent day, when you saw that it was cold across the country. We nevertheless are ready to such peak withdrawals and the domestic gas market is reliably safeguarded. The domestic gas market is the priority for Gazprom; consumers in Russia will be definitely provided with gas in full scope. Underground gas storages are available to this end and daily production figures enable to state confidently that we are provided with gas," the top manager said.

Gas consumption in Russia moved up as of 2022 year-end and its further increase is forecast, Gustov noted. This applies in particular to gas-intensive branches (agricultural chemistry, electric power and heat segments) and gas consumption by households.