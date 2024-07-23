Avito unavailable for downloading in App Store

MOSCOW, July 23. /TASS/. Russian Avito app has become unavailable for downloading in the App Store, the press service of the Russian marketplace says on its official Telegram channel.

"Friends, our app has regrettably become inaccessible for downloading in the App Store at the moment. We are finding out reasons. We recommend not to delete the installed map and disconnect the function of discharging unused apps. We will provide details immediately as more understanding is available," the press service informed.

The mobile version of the website can be used if the app is not installed.