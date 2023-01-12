Number of holiday travelers riding the nation’s trains for New Year’s revealed

MOSCOW, January 12. /TASS/. About 5.6 million passengers traveled on long-distance rail routes during the New Year holidays, which is 16% higher than last year’s figure, the press service of the Federal Passenger Company (FPC) reports.

"About 5.6 mln passengers traveled on trains during the New Year’s holidays (16% more than last year’s numbers)," the company revealed. More than one million passengers made trips during the peak departure dates of December 28-30, 2022. More than 209,000 people embarked on their railway journeys on December 21 and more than 75,000 passengers celebrated the New Year en route to their destinations.

In total, about 1,400 extra trains were running during the New Year’s holidays, the company disclosed.

A significant increase was recorded in the Moscow hub with more than 1.3 mln passengers riding the country’s railways (up 16.6% in annual terms) and in the St. Petersburg hub with 376,000 passengers (a 21-percent year-on-year rise), the company noted.