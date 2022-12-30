Russian-Tajik trade turnover exceeds $1.5 bln in 2022 first time ever, says trade envoy

DUSHANBE, December 30. /TASS/. Trade turnover between Russia and Tajikistan grew by more than one third in the first 11 months of 2022 year-on-year, surpassing $1.5 bln for the first time ever, Head of the Russian trade mission in the republic Yevgeny Korenkov said in an interview with TASS.

"In 11 months of 2022, trade turnover between Russia and Tajikistan rose by almost 35% year-on-year to over $1.5 bln," hitting record high in the history of the two countries’ trade and economic relations, he said.

Russia is still Tajikistan’s biggest trade partner, Korenkov added.

According to figures provided by the trade mission, the cooperation between Moscow and Dushanbe has been developing rapidly in recent years as bilateral trade gained 39% in 2021 compared with the previous year, not only surpassing all pre-pandemic levels, but also hitting an all-time high.