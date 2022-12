MOSCOW, December 28. /TASS/. Russia’s retail trade turnover fell by 6.2% in January-November 2022 year-on-year to 38.3 trillion rubles ($526 bln), the Russian Federal State Statistics Service (Rosstat) said on Wednesday.

In November, Russia’s retail trade turnover lost 7.9% in annual terms to 3.6 trillion rubles ($49 bln).

Online retail sales in Russia increased by 7.9% (in comparable prices) in November 2022 month-on-month, and decreased by 1.2% year-on-year, according to Rosstat.