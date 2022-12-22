Kazakhstan, Russia have potential to work together on decarbonization projects

MOSCOW, December 22. /TASS/. Kazakhstan proposes a joint project with Russia to decarbonize the economy and hopes to solve various environmental problems together, Ambassador to Moscow Ermek Kosherbaev told TASS in an interview.

The environmental issue requires balanced joint solutions because countries have similar problems: high levels of air, water and soil pollution and buildup of radiation and industrial waste, the diplomat said. "We [together with Russia] could jointly work on projects to decarbonize the economy. Kazakhstan, like Russia, is an energy-consuming country, where up to 60% of electricity is generated through burning coal," Kosherbaev noted.

Scarce forests are another problem where Russia can help Kazakhstan, the Ambassador said. Kazakhstan is implementing a state program to plant up to two billion trees by 2025, he noted. "We need help growing and preserving these forests," the diplomat stressed.

There is also a problem of a lack of fresh water. Kazakhstan’s water security largely depends on the hydrological and ecological condition of cross-border rivers flowing in Russia. In particular, catastrophic shallowing and pollution of the Ural river threatens the health of residents in the border regions of both countries, the diplomat noted.

"I hope that together we will be able to find ways of solving these problems and preserve a clean and comfortable environment for future generations," the Ambassador added.