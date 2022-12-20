Oil volumes pumped via Druzhba through Ukraine remain at previous level, says Transneft

MOSCOW, December 20. /TASS/. The volumes of Russian oil pumped via Druzhba through Ukraine remain at the previous level, Chief Executive Officer of Transneft Nikolay Tokarev told the Rossiya-24 TV channel on Tuesday.

"The southern line of Druzhba, which transports oil through Ukrainian territory to Slovakia, the Czech Republic and Hungary, remains at previous volumes as exceptions have been made for them, and they will consume the volumes they used to consume, around 12 mln tons per year," he said.

The Druzhba oil pipeline ensures the supply of oil to Belarusian refineries and its transit to Europe.