Novatek receives notices from TotalEnergies’ representatives on resignation from board

MOSCOW, December 12. /TASS/. Novatek has received notices from representatives of TotalEnergies of their resignation from the board of directors, the company said in a statement on Monday.

Up to now Senior Vice President North Sea-Russia Arnaud Le Foll and General Director of Total Austral Dominique Marion belonged to the board of directors of Novatek. "Novatek announced that the company received notices from representatives of TotalEnergies Arnaud Le Foll and Dominique Marion of their resignation from Novatek’s Board of Directors," the statement said.