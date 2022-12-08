EU price cap on Russian oil to complicate global markets situation — official

MOSCOW, December 8. /TASS/. The EU countries introducing a price cap on Russian oil could significantly complicate the situation on global energy markets, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

"We have repeatedly said that the introduction of the so-called price cap on Russian oil is an absolutely anti-market measure," she said. "This anti-market measure will disrupt supply chains and could significantly complicate the situation on the global energy markets," she added.

Zakharova also stressed that Russian oil will not be supplied to countries that support the introduction of a price cap. "Russia will not supply oil to the countries that support this provocative anti-Russian decision," the diplomat assured.

Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said earlier that the Russian Finance Ministry considers it too early to assess the effect on the budget from the introduction of a price cap on Russian oil, but Russia is preparing retaliatory measures.

Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said earlier that Moscow's official response to the Western price cap on Russian oil will follow once the analysis of the situation is complete.

On December 5, an embargo on the delivery of Russian oil by sea to EU members went into effect, as did a resolution by the EU, the G7, and Australia to set an adjustable price cap for Russian oil supplied by sea at $60 per barrel. According to Novak, Russia intends to develop a mechanism that will prohibit trading based on the rubles of the oil price cap.