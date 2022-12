MOSCOW, December 6. /TASS/. H&M has closed all stores of the chain in Russia, the Sweden-based apparel and accessories retailer’s press service told TASS.

"All stores of the H&M Group in Russia have been closed," the press service said.

H&M, which has been operating in Russia since 2009, previously announced its decision to gradually shut down its operations in the country. The flagship store in downtown Moscow was closed on November 30.