WASHINGTON, December 3. /TASS/. The price cap on Russian oil of $60 per barrel will protect consumers from disruptions in fuel deliveries, US Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen said in a statement on Saturday.

"The price cap will encourage the flow of discounted Russian oil onto global markets and is designed to help protect consumers and businesses from global supply disruptions," she said.

Earlier, G7 and Australia agreed to impose a price cap of $60 per barrel on Russian oil.