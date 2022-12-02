First coal trading exchange session to start in January — February 2023

MOSCOW, December 2. /TASS/. The first coal trading session on the exchange will take place in January - February 2023, the Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) said on Friday.

"The first coal trading session on the exchange will be held in January - February 2023. Such a decision was made on December 2 at the first meeting of the Coal Exchange Committee of the authority. FAS of Russia suggests trading once per week as an experiment. The regular pattern of sales can be reviewed after receiving first results," the watchdog said.

Technical preparation of all participants in the process is currently underway, the regulator added.