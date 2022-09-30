Russian National Wealth Fund to reach $92 bln by yearend, minister says

MOSCOW, September 30. /TASS/. Russia’s National Wealth Fund (NWF) will reach around 5.3 trillion rubles ($92 bln) as of the end of 2022, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said in an interview with Nailya Asker-zade on Rossiya-24 television on Friday.

"We project the National Wealth Fund at over 5 trillion rubles as of the end of this year, 5.3 trillion rubles to be exact," he said, adding that the NWF funds are currently allocated solely for implementation of new infrastructure projects.

Siluanov also said Russia had no plans to enter the foreign debt market so far, with borrowings to be made on the domestic market. "We maintain quite ambitious plans on borrowings on the financial market. Obviously, funds will be borrowed on the Russian financial market. We do not plan to enter foreign [debt markets - TASS] now," he explained.