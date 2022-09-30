Russian aviation agency extends restrictions on flights to some airports until October 10

MOSCOW, September 30. /TASS/. Russia’s Federal Agency for Air Transport (Rosaviatsiya) extended on Friday restrictions on flights to 11 airports in the southern and central part of the country until October 10.

"Temporary flight restrictions to 11 airports in southern and central Russia have been extended until October 10, 2022," the agency said in a statement.

Flights to airports in Anapa, Belgorod, Bryansk, Voronezh, Gelendzhik, Krasnodar, Kursk, Lipetsk, Rostov-on-Don, Simferopol and Elista are temporarily restricted.

Russia has part of its airspace in the south and central part of the country closed to civilian aircraft since February 24, 2022, amid the special military operation in Ukraine.