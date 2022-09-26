Hungarian PM calls anti-Russia sanctions lifting condition for European economic recovery

VIENNA, September 26. /TASS/. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has called the lifting of anti-Russia sanctions a condition for recovery of the European economy, according to a statement addressed to the country’s parliament on Monday.

"If sanctions imposed against Russia are lifted [energy] prices will fall two-fold, while the European economy will be able to recover," he was quoted as saying by the Magyar Nemzet newspaper.

Since February, Russia "has benefited much from high energy prices," whereas sanctions have given an opposite effect, with "Europeans becoming poorer, while Russia becoming richer," Orban said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on February 24 that in response to a request by the heads of the Donbass republics he had made a decision to carry out a special military operation, after which the US, EU states, the UK, as well as some other states, imposed numerous and large-scale sanctions against Russia.