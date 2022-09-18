Tatarstan and East Azerbaijan agree on trade development

TASS, September 18. President of the Republic of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov met with Zeinolabedin Razavi Khorram, Governor of Iran's East Azerbaijan Province. The parties agreed on the joint development of the North-South international transport corridor, the Tatarstan head's press service reported on Sunday.

"Constant dialogue between the leaders of our countries and mutual visits create excellent conditions and opportunities for work at the interregional level. Today, the issue of expanding the capacity of the North-South international transport corridor became relevant. And we are working on including Tatarstan's logistic centers on the Kama and Volga rivers into this route in order to enter the Caspian Sea and move towards Iranian ports", Minnikhanov said in the report.

According to the Governor, East Azerbaijan has a good logistics infrastructure. This allows the region to conduct active trade with other countries, and Tatarstan could use this opportunity.

"The parties agreed on the need to continue the exchange of trade and economic delegations, to increase the nomenclature for the supply of industrial products, to expand cooperation in the field of agro-industrial complex," the report stated.

According to the press service of the President of Tatarstan, the Republic and East Azerbaijan already have a history of cooperation. Kazan and Tabriz established a sister city relationship in 2009. Rakhsh Khodro Diesel built an assembly plant for Kamaz vehicles.

Tatarstan President Rustam Minnikhanov paid a working visit to the Islamic Republic of Iran on September 18. He is scheduled to meet with governors of some provinces, visit a factory, participate in business forums, as well as discuss cooperation with Iran in the framework of the strategic vision group "Russia - the Islamic world", which Rustam Minnikhanov heads on behalf of the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin.