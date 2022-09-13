Third back-up power line to Zaporozhye NPP restored — IAEA

VIENNA, September 14. /TASS/. A third back-up power line to the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant has been restored, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said on Tuesday.

"The 150 kilovolt (kV) back-up line was made available to the ZNPP again after the repair of an electrical switchyard at a nearby thermal power plant, a few days after it was damaged by shelling," IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said in a statement posted on the agency’s website. "This means that all three back-up power lines to the ZNPP - Europe’s largest nuclear power plant - have been restored over the past few days.".