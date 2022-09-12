Metalloinvest closes order book for placement of exchange bonds worth 2 bln yuan

MOSCOW, September 12. /TASS/. Metalloinvest has closed the order book for placement of exchange bonds by public subscription with a total face value of 2 bln yuan, Russia’s biggest iron ore producer reported on Monday.

The coupon rate was set at 3.1% for two-year bonds and 3.7% for five-year bonds. Coupon payments will be made quarterly.

The technical placement on the Moscow Exchange is scheduled for September 16, 2022. The proceeds from the offering will be used to refinance current debt, the company said.

Metalloinvest is a leading global producer and supplier of HBI and iron ore products, and a major producer of high-quality steel in Russia and the CIS.