TransContainer to open around 18 offices in China by 2025, says company’s head

VLADIVOSTOK, September 7. /TASS/. TransContainer plans to increase the number of offices in China to 18 by the end of 2025, Director and First Vice President of the company Victor Markov told reporters at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) on Wednesday.

"The company plans to open 18 offices in China by the end of 2025," he said, adding that "a large-scale expansion of presence in China is planned."

The company already has two subsidiaries in the People’s Republic of China, in Beijing and Shanghai, whereas since this June TransContainer has been represented in Dalian and Ningbo, Markov said. Moreover, the company has subsidiaries in South Korea and Japan, he noted. Asked in what other countries TransContainer plans to open its subsidiaries, he said there are no such plans at this stage.

