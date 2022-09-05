Copper export from Udokan to start in 2023, mainly to China

MOSCOW, September 5. /TASS/. Udokan Copper intends to start exports of products in 2023, mainly to China. At the same time, the company does not see the risk of a capacity shortage in the Far Eastern ports, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the company Yerkozha Akylbek told TASS.

"We plan the first export deliveries next year. Mostly to China," he said. "Considering our small volumes, we believe we will have enough throughput capacity for uninterrupted work with the eastern ports. In addition, with the support of the Ministry of Transport, 15 projects are currently being implemented to expand the throughput capacity of the Far Eastern ports by 117 mln tonnes of cargo per year," he said.

According to him, in connection with refocusing exports of Russian companies to Asian markets, the load on the Russian transport infrastructure in 2022 has increased significantly.

The Udokan Copper Company (formerly known as the Baikal Mining Company) was established in 2008 to implement a project to develop the Udokan copper deposit, the largest in Russia and one of the largest in the world. Udokan's resources reach 26.7 mln tonnes of copper.