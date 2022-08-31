Hungary signs contract for additional gas supplies with Gazprom

PRAGUE, August 31. /TASS/. Hungary signed a contract with Gazprom for the supply of additional 5.8 mln cubic meters of gas per day from September 1, Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Economic Relations Peter Szijjarto announced on Wednesday.

"An agreement has been reached for September and October. From September 1, Gazprom will supply volumes of natural gas to Hungary in addition to the contracts that have been already signed," he said in a video message posted on social network.

Szijjarto specified that in August, additional deliveries of Russian gas to Hungary amounted to 2.5 mln cubic meters per day. "Now we have reached an agreement with Gazprom and signed a contract that the maximum additional gas supplies to Hungary through Serbia will amount to 5.8 mln cubic meters per day," the minister said.

He emphasized that the Hungarian economy continues to rely on Russian gas. The Hungarian government declared its intention to purchase an additional 700 mln cubic meters of Russian gas in July.

In September 2021, Hungarian company MVM signed two long-term contracts with Gazprom for the supply of 4.5 billion cubic meters of gas per year via pipelines through Serbia and Austria, bypassing Ukraine. The agreement was designed for 15 years and can be reviewed 10 years after the start of implementation.