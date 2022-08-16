Russian depository cancels charge for securities transfer from foreign depositories

MOSCOW, August 16. /TASS/. The National Settlement Depository (NSD) made the decision to cancel a charge for transactions related to transfers of Russian securities from foreign depositories to domestic infrastructure, the Depository said on its website.

NSD introduces a marketing period from August 16 to September 30 for transfer of Russian securities inside NSD without transfer of the title from one owner to another, where a foreign depository is present in the storage chain. The fee is also canceled from August 16 to October 31 for taking and removing securities from keeping and registration with use of services of foreign depositories, except CIS depositories.

"NSD is considering all the opportunities available to return the right to manage assets and make transactions with securities to investors. We always promptly respond to all changes and act in interests of our client. NSD has the positive track record of canceling charges for transfer of securities during conversion of depositary receipts, which made possible to resume the conversion process in foreign depositories," NSD CEO Viktor Zhidkov said.